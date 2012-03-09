版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 3月 10日 星期六

REFILE-Icahn to drop CVR Energy fight if shareholders don't support

March 9 Billionaire investor Carl Icahn said he will drop his fight for CVR Energy Inc if 36 percent of the oil refiner's shareholders did not support his $30-a-share tender offer for the company by March 23.

Earlier this month, CVR Energy urged stockholders to reject Icahn's offer, saying the hostile bid undervalued the company and was "opportunistic." (Reporting by Vaishnavi Bala in Bangalore; Editing by Krishna N Das)

