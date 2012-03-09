REFILE-Icahn to drop CVR Energy fight if shareholders don't support

BRIEF-LGI Homes says on track to close more than 4,700 homes in 2017
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
March 9 Billionaire investor Carl Icahn said he will drop his fight for CVR Energy Inc if 36 percent of the oil refiner's shareholders did not support his $30-a-share tender offer for the company by March 23.
Earlier this month, CVR Energy urged stockholders to reject Icahn's offer, saying the hostile bid undervalued the company and was "opportunistic." (Reporting by Vaishnavi Bala in Bangalore; Editing by Krishna N Das)
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
March 3 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.