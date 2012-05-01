UPDATE 1-CVR Energy 1st-qtr beats Street

* Q1 adj EPS $0.76 vs estimates $0.66
* Q1 rev up 69 pct at $1.97 bln vs estimates $1.81 bln
May 1 Oil refiner and fertilizer maker CVR
Energy Inc posted results above analysts' estimates for
the first time in three quarters, helped by increased sales at
its nitrogen fertilizer segment.
Billionaire investor Carl Icahn is vying for a controlling
stake in the company. He said last week if he gains control of
CVR Energy he would not look for a buyer for the company beyond
a go-shop period of two months as it would disrupt the crude oil
refiner's operations.
The company's January-March net loss was $25.2 million, or
29 cents per share, compared with net profit of $45.8 million,
or 52 cents per share, a year ago.
Excluding items, it earned 76 cents a share.
Net sales rose 69 percent to $1.97 billion.
Analysts on average expected the company to earn 66 cents a
share on revenue of $1.81 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Shares of CVR, valued at $2.64 billion, closed at $30.16 on
Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.