CVR Energy starts sale process

Berkshire Hathaway gains $1.6 bln from its huge bite of Apple
NEW YORK, Feb 25 Berkshire Hathaway Inc's gain on its investment in Apple Inc. stands at more than $1.6 billion after shares of the iPhone maker surged.
May 24 Oil refiner CVR Energy Inc, which is now controlled by billionaire investor Carl Icahn, said a 60-day process to sell the company will begin on Thursday.
Icahn won control of CVR's board earlier this week, after he gained an 80 percent stake in the company through a $30 per share tender offer.
CVR said it had engaged Jefferies & Co to assist in the sale process.
NEW YORK, Feb 25 Berkshire Hathaway Inc's gain on its investment in Apple Inc. stands at more than $1.6 billion after shares of the iPhone maker surged.
Feb 25 Warren Buffett says American business, and thus a basket of stocks, is virtually certain to be worth far more in years ahead. In his letter to Berkshire Hathaway Inc shareholders:
Feb 25 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Saturday said fourth-quarter profit rose 15 percent from a year earlier, helped by gains from investments and derivatives.