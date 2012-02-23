UPDATE 1-CVR Energy to review Icahn's tender offer

* Asks shareholders to wait for board recommendation

* Says will advise shareholders promptly

Feb 23 CVR Energy said it will review billionaire investor Carl Icahn's $30-a-share tender offer for the company and urged shareholders to wait for its recommendation.

The crude oil refiner and fertilizer maker said in a statement that its board of directors will make its recommendation to shareholders promptly.

CVR Energy said Icahn Partners LP has launched the unsolicited offer which values CVR at about $2.6 billion.

Deutsche Bank AG and Goldman Sachs & Co. are serving as financial advisers to CVR Energy.

CVR shares, which closed at $29.77 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange, were down marginally in extended trade. The stock has gained about 8 percent since Icahn urged the company to sell itself on Feb. 14.