UPDATE 2-CVR Energy urges stockholders to reject Icahn's offer

* Says contingent cash payment right is inadequate
* Says offer is "opportunistic" and "undervalues" the
company
* Says offer fails to protect stockholders that choose not
to tender shares
March 1 CVR Energy urged
stockholders to reject billionaire investor Carl Icahn's
$30-a-share tender offer saying the hostile bid undervalued the
company and was "opportunistic."
The offer is "inadequate" and not in the best interest of
the company or its stockholders, CVR said in a statement.
"The offer also contains an extraordinarily long list of
conditions that provide Icahn with maximum flexibility to avoid
closing the offer," CVR said.
Last month, Icahn, CVR's top shareholder with a 14.54
percent stake, had called for a sale of the company saying its
stock price did not reflect current high profit margins enjoyed
by U.S. refiners.
The activist investor, whose offer values the crude oil
refiner and fertilizer maker at $2.6 billion, said a sale of the
company could fetch as much as $37 a share.
CVR Energy shares, which have dipped 1.5 percent since Icahn
first urged the company to sell itself on Feb.14, briefly
touched the $30 mark last week.
Icahn's offer includes a "contingent value right" that
enables shareholders to receive additional cash if the company
gets sold for more than $30 a share.
Texas-based CVR on Thursday said the contingent cash payment
right is unlikely to provide stockholders with any additional
value.
The company said Icahn's offer also fails to protect
minority stockholders that choose not to tender their shares.
CVR said it is slated to benefit from rising output of North
American crude oil, which gives it high margins.
Refiners in the United States, particularly in the Midwest,
have raked massive profits out of the record spread between
London-based Brent and U.S. benchmark West Texas
Intermediate (WTI) due to a supply glut at the Cushing,
Oklahoma delivery hub.
CVR's shares closed at $27.21 on Wednesday on the New York
Stock Exchange.