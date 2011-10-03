UPDATE 1-Aetna and CVS latest to offer Medicare drug plan

Oct 3 Aetna Inc (AET.N) and CVS Caremark Corp (CVS.N) are jointly offering a U.S. Medicare prescription drug plan, the latest such arrangement between a health insurer and a drugstore chain.

Coventry Health Care Inc CVH.N said over the weekend it would offer a Medicare drug plan in 2012 with Walgreen Co WAG.N and discount retailers Wal-Mart Stores Inc (WMT.N) and Target Corp (TGT.N), which have pharmacies in their stores.

The Aetna plan, which the companies announced on Monday, has no deductible for generic drugs and will cost $26 per month in premiums. The Coventry plan has an average monthly premium of $25.60 and no annual deductible.

A year ago, Humana Inc (HUM.N) and Wal-Mart teamed up for a Medicare drug plan.

The Aetna-CVS plan deepens the companies' relationship. Last year, CVS landed a 12-year deal to manage some pharmacy benefits for about 9.7 million Aetna pharmacy members and administer about $9.5 billion in annual drug spending.

Medicare, the U.S. government health coverage program for the elderly and disabled, began offering a drug benefit, known as Medicare Part D, in 2006 through private plans approved by the government. (Reporting by Phil Wahba and Lewis Krauskopf in New York. Editing by Robert MacMillan)