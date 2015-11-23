CVS chooses Amgen's new cholesterol drug over competitor

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Nov 23 U.S. drug benefit manager CVS
Health said on Monday that it would add Amgen Inc.'s
Repatha cholesterol treatment to its list of covered
drugs for private plans over a competing treatment from Sanofi
SA and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.
The two competing treatments, which can slash "bad" LDL
cholesterol by more than 60 percent, were approved this summer
by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and belong to a new
class of medicines called PCSK9 inhibitors.
Their pricetags have drawn criticism at a time when the
national focus has turned to increases in costs of healthcare,
and in particular, drugs for consumers. So far, use of the drugs
has been held back by strict use policies set by pharmacy
benefit managers.
The FDA approved Repatha and Praluent, made by Regeneron and
Sanofi, for patients with hereditary forms of high cholesterol
and those with cardiovascular disease who require additional
cholesterol lowering.
Praluent costs $14,600 for a year of treatment and Amgen set
an annual price of $14,100 for its Repatha. The companies were
expected to offer rebates and discounts that would bring it down
into the mid $12,000 range.
These new cholesterol drugs are far more costly than generic
statins, which are able to control cholesterol levels in most
people.
Drug benefit managers like CVS and Express Scripts have been
closely watching use of these drugs, concerned about potential
costs to the corporate employers and insurers who pay for their
members' drugs.
CVS said that its pharmacy and therapeutics committee of
external experts, including clinical pharmacists and physicians,
evaluated the competing drugs and viewed them as therapeutically
equivalent.
"We have determined that choosing a single PCSK9 inhibitor
for our commercial formularies allows us to get the best price
possible for clients," Dr. Troyen Brennan, Chief Medical Officer
of CVS Health, said in a press release. "We anticipate that for
most members with high cholesterol, statins will remain the
standard of care."
Statins are used by millions of Americans who have high
levels of low-density lipoprotein cholesterol.
The drugs are stronger than traditional cholesterol-lowering
statin drugs, such as Pfizer Inc's Lipitor. But it is
not yet known whether their cholesterol-lowering power will
translate into a reduced number of heart attacks.
Express Scripts in October said it had struck a deal to
cover both drugs and would not exclude one from its list of
covered drugs, a tactic it does use with other competing
treatments.
(Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Diane Craft)