版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 12月 11日 星期三 00:25 BJT

CVS, Cardinal Health enter U.S. generic drug joint venture

Dec 10 Pharmacy chain CVS Caremark Corp and pharmaceutical distributor Cardinal Health Inc said on Tuesday they would form the largest U.S. generic drug sourcing operation in a 10-year agreement to serve the world's biggest market for generic drugs.

The 50-50 joint venture will be operational as soon as July 1, 2014. Under the agreement, Cardinal will pay CVS $25 million on a quarterly basis for the duration of the contract, with an estimated after-tax value of $435 million.

The U.S. market for medicines has seen a major shift toward cheaper generic drugs following a wave of patent expiries in recent years for major brand-name treatments and a growing effort to lower costs throughout the healthcare system.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐