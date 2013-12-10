CVS, Cardinal Health enter U.S. generic drug joint venture

BRIEF-Hostess Brands announces launch of public offering by selling stockholders
Dec 10 Pharmacy chain CVS Caremark Corp and pharmaceutical distributor Cardinal Health Inc said on Tuesday they would form the largest U.S. generic drug sourcing operation in a 10-year agreement to serve the world's biggest market for generic drugs.
The 50-50 joint venture will be operational as soon as July 1, 2014. Under the agreement, Cardinal will pay CVS $25 million on a quarterly basis for the duration of the contract, with an estimated after-tax value of $435 million.
The U.S. market for medicines has seen a major shift toward cheaper generic drugs following a wave of patent expiries in recent years for major brand-name treatments and a growing effort to lower costs throughout the healthcare system.
* Halyard Health - On April 7, jury found Kimberly-Clark liable for $3.9 million in compensatory damages for Microcool* Surgical Gowns case
