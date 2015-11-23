UPDATE 1-CVS chooses Amgen's new cholesterol drug over competitor

(Adds comment from Sanofi, share prices)

By Caroline Humer

NEW YORK Nov 23 U.S. drug benefit manager CVS Health said on Monday it would add Amgen Inc's Repatha cholesterol treatment to its list of covered drugs for private plans over a competing treatment from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and Sanofi SA.

The two competing treatments, which can slash "bad" LDL cholesterol by more than 60 percent, were approved this summer by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and belong to a new class of medicines called PCSK9 inhibitors.

But the cost of the drugs has drawn criticism at a time when the national focus has turned to increases in healthcare costs, and in particular, the out-of-pocket costs to consumers.

The FDA approved Repatha and Praluent, made by Regeneron and Sanofi, within weeks of each other last summer for patients with hereditary forms of high cholesterol and those with cardiovascular disease requiring additional cholesterol lowering.

Sales of the PCSK9 inhibitors have been held back by strict access policies at CVS and other pharmacy benefit managers who say their more than $14,000 annual price tag is too high. Other independent cost benefit agencies have backed that view.

Amgen shares rose 1.8 percent, or $2.81, to $162.72 on Monday, while Regeneron fell by 1.2 percent, or $6.76, to $572.82. Both trade on the Nasdaq.

Sanofi and Regeneron said patients and physicians should have a choice regarding their treatment. "We are in ongoing discussions with other insurers to provide access to Praluent for appropriate patients," the companies said a statement provided by Sanofi spokeswoman Mary Kathryn Steel.

Praluent costs $14,600 for a year of treatment and Amgen set an annual price of $14,100 for its Repatha. The companies were expected to offer rebates and discounts that would bring down the cost to the mid-$12,000 range. In comparison, the annual cost of generic statins, which are used by millions of Americans who have high levels of low-density lipoprotein cholesterol, is in the hundreds of dollars.

Dr. Troyen Brennan, chief medical officer of CVS Health, declined to provide details of the discount or rebate that it and Amgen agreed upon, but described it as "substantial."

"The key factor was the decision that the medications are therapeutically equivalent. Once we made that decision then we were like anybody else that's in a bargaining situation where you have two competitors interested in maximizing revenues," Brennan said.

The decision contrasts with that of Express Scripts Holdings Corp, the largest U.S. drug benefit manager, which signed deals to provide coverage for both drugs.

Brennan said that while CVS would add Repatha to its coverage list starting Dec. 1, the company would continue to limit its use.

The PCSK9 inhibitors are stronger than traditional cholesterol-lowering statin drugs, such as Pfizer Inc's Lipitor. But it is not known whether their cholesterol-lowering power will translate into a reduced number of heart attacks. (Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Paul Simao)