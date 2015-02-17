UPDATE 2-CVS urges cost controls for new cholesterol drugs

(Adds comment from CVS rival Express Scripts, other background)
By Ransdell Pierson
Feb 17 CVS Health warned on Tuesday that
the costs of a potent new class of cholesterol treatments could
eclipse those of other expensive medicines and overwhelm the
U.S. healthcare system "if rigid cost control mechanisms are not
put in place."
Two of the new injectable cholesterol treatments, called
PCSK9 inhibitors, could gain U.S. approval this summer. CVS said
they could eventually be used by as many as 15 million patients
at an annual cost of up to $150 billion a year if priced at
$7,000 to $12,000 a year, making it the highest-selling class of
drugs in history.
"The resilience and ability of our health care system to
absorb such high costs will be tested if rigid cost control
mechanisms are not put in place," William Shrank, chief
scientific officer for CVS, said in a statement.
CVS, the second-largest U.S. pharmacy benefit manager (PBM),
negotiates drug prices for 65 million people through contracts
with employers and health plans.
The CVS call for cost controls follows sharp criticism from
insurers, other payers and politicians over the high cost of
new, highly effective treatments for hepatitis C, especially two
medicines from Gilead Science Inc that have retail
prices of up to $94,500 per patient for a course of treatment.
Unlike those drugs, which are typically taken for about 12
weeks, the PCSK9s would be used for a lifetime.
Express Scripts, the largest U.S. PBM, which has waged a
campaign against Gilead's hepatitis C drugs and is now
scrutinizing costly cancer medications, provided a slightly
different view of the new cholesterol drug market.
Express Scripts also expects annual costs of around $10,000
per year per patient. But it sees a patient population that will
start small before it ever reaches a possible high of 10 million
people and a potential annual cost of $100 billion.
Express Scripts Chief Medical Officer Steve Miller said in
an interview that limits set by regulators and the fact that the
first wave of drugs are injections may slow their uptake.
"We are going to work to get these products at the best
price possible, but they also deserve to get value in the
marketplace," Miller said.
Amgen Inc and a partnership of Sanofi and
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc are awaiting approval of
rival PCSK9 inhibitors.
They are expected to be used first by patients who are
genetically prone to extreme high cholesterol - a population
that CVS and Express peg at 620,000 Americans. They also are
likely to be used by those who cannot tolerate standard statin
treatments, like Pfizer Inc's Lipitor.
Amgen declined to comment on the pricing issue and Regeneron
did not respond to a request for comment.
Shares of Amgen closed up 0.5 percent at $154.24, while
Regeneron's stock gained 0.4 percent to $404.18. Sanofi's shares
slipped 0.2 percent to 85.53 euros in trading in Paris.
