CVS says new cholesterol drugs could cost U.S. $150 bln/year

Feb 17 CVS Health Corp, the second-largest U.S. pharmacy chain operator, has warned that a new class of drugs being developed to lower "bad" cholesterol could cost the U.S. healthcare system as much as $150 billion per year.

The new class of cholesterol drugs called PCSK9 inhibitors could be priced in the range of $7,000-$12,000 per year, CVS said.

The company's statement follows resistance to "high-priced" treatments for hepatitis C, notably Gilead Sciences Inc's Sovaldi and combination treatment Harvoni.

CVS Health has focused on developing its specialty pharmacy business, which sells drugs to treat complex diseases such as multiple sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis, hepatitis C and cancer. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru, Editing by Simon Jennings)
