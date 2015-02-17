CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-CVS urges cost controls for new cholesterol, specialty drugs

(Corrects first paragraph to show that CVS move was on Tuesday,
not Monday)
By Ransdell Pierson
Feb 17 CVS Health on Tuesday warned that
costs of a potent new class of cholesterol treatments and other
specialty drugs in development could eclipse those of expensive
new medicines and overwhelm the healthcare system "if rigid cost
control mechanisms are not put in place."
CVS, the second largest U.S. pharmacy benefit manager which
negotiates drug prices for 65 million people through contracts
with employers and health plans, noted that two of the new
injectable cholesterol fighters - called PCSK9 inhibitors -
could be approved by mid-2015 and likely each cost $7,000 to
$12,000 a year.
All told, PCSK9 inhibitors could eventually cost the
healthcare system as much as $150 billion a year and become the
highest-selling class of drugs in history, CVS said.
"The resilience and ability of our health care system to
absorb such high costs will be tested if rigid cost control
mechanisms are not put in place," William Shrank, chief
scientific officer for CVS, said in a statement.
The company added that the sky-high prices of the new
cholesterol drugs could pave the way for other very costly
specialty drugs.
CVS' call for cost controls follows sharp criticism from
insurers, other payers and politicians of the high costs of
recently approved oral treatments for hepatitis C, especially
two brands from Gilead Science Inc that have retail
prices of up to $94,500.
Those drugs wipe out the liver virus in more than 90 percent
of patients and don't need to be used beyond 12 weeks for most
patients. By contrast, CVS warned that the new cholesterol drugs
might be needed "for the duration of patients' lives" and
eventually be deemed appropriate for as many as 15 million
Americans.
Amgen Inc and a partnership of Sanofi and
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc are awaiting U.S.
approval of their rival PCSK9 inhibitors. They are expected to
be approved for patients who are genetically prone to high
levels of cholesterol - a population that CVS pegs at 620,000
Americans. They also are likely to be used for those who cannot
tolerate standard statin treatments, like Pfizer Inc's
Lipitor.
The experimental treatments, in combination with statins,
knocked down their levels of "bad" LDL cholesterol by as much as
60 percent more than statins alone.
Gilead's Harvoni, which combines Sovaldi with another of its
anti-viral medicines into a daily pill, won U.S. approval late
last year and has a retail price of $94,500. By itself,
Sovaldi's list price is $84,000 per treatment.
Gilead has acknowledged negotiating price discounts with
payers of more than 40 percent for the two hepatitis C brands,
as it vies for market share with a newer rival therapy from
AbbVie called Viekira Pak.
Shares of Amgen were up 0.8 percent on Tuesday on the
Nasdaq, while Regeneron's stock gained 2.2 percent. Sanofi's
shares slipped 0.3 percent in trading in Paris.
(Additional reporing by Bill Berkrot in New York and Vidya L
Nathan in Bengaluru, Editing by Simon Jennings and Paul Simao)