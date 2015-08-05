CVS strips Viagra, other top drugs, from insurance coverage

Aug 5 CVS Health Corp, which operates
the nation's second-biggest pharmacy benefit manager, said that
next year it will exclude an additional 31 prescription
medicines from insurance coverage, including Viagra and widely
used treatments for diabetes and multiple sclerosis.
The 2016 excluded drugs, disclosed on Wednesday, also
include Vivus Inc's weight loss treatment Qsymia, which
last week was excluded from the 2016 formulary of rival PBM
Express Scripts Holding Co. Vivus officials could not
immediately be reached for comment.
Pharmacy benefit managers, or PBMs, which administer drug
benefits for employers and health plans and also run large
mail-order pharmacies, have been challenging the rising cost of
new medications. When drugs are knocked off their formularies,
patients may have to pay full price for them. PBMs often keep or
dump a product depending on whether they can obtain favorable
pricing.
Viagra, the world's first approved pill for erectile
dysfunction, has annual sales of $1.8 billion, including $1.3
billion in the United States. Cheaper generic versions are
expected to be launched by December 2017.
"Pfizer is committed to ensuring patient access to our
medicines," the drugmaker said in an emailed statement.
The CVS formulary, however, does include Eli Lilly and Co's
rival Cialis anti-impotence treatment.
Next year's formulary will also exclude two interferon-based
multiple sclerosis treatments from Biogen, big-selling
Avonex and its new longer-acting Plegridy. Avonex, Biogen's
second-biggest product, has annual sales of almost $2.5 billion.
"Avonex and Plegridy have broad insurance coverage," Biogen
said in an emailed statement. "We are confident that patients
will continue to have access to our medicines."
Johnson & Johnson's two-year-old diabetes treatment,
Invokana, and a related combination treatment called Invokamet,
will also be stripped from CVS coverage. Combined sales of the
medicines have been growing by leaps and bounds, reaching $318
million in the second quarter. J&J did not have an immediate
comment.
Another diabetes drug to be excluded from the CVS formulary
is Bydureon, a once-weekly treatment from AstraZeneca Plc
. CVS will favor instead similar treatments from Lilly
and Novo Nordisk.
"Bydureon continues to have excellent access across
commercial and non-commercial plans, including (Medicare) Part
D," AstraZeneca said.
Express Scripts, the nation's biggest PBM, last week said it
would boot about 20 additional medicines from its formulary in
2016 <ID:nL1N10B2JM>.
Express Scripts said it can negotiate lower drug prices
through its ability to exclude drugs from its coverage list. The
formulary determines whether tens of millions of people with
private insurance can easily use an insurance co-pay to buy
prescription drugs.
