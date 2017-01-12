CORRECTED-CVS slashes price of Impax's emergency allergy shot

(Corrects to say that Impax's authorised generic, not the branded one, was earlier sold at about $200. The story was earlier corrected to say that CVS slashed the price of the treatment, not started selling it)

Jan 12 Drugstore chain CVS Health Corp has cut the price of a generic version of Impax Laboratories Inc's emergency allergy injection, a device similar to Mylan NV's controversial Epipen.

Impax's branded Adrenaclick has not really caught on with patients and doctors and is not considered by regulators to be an exact copy of EpiPen.

The two-pack device, which needs to be assembled by hand, has a list price of more than $400.

Adrenaclick's generic, which was earlier sold at about $200 a two-pack, is now available at all CVS Pharmacy locations at a cash price of $109.99 for both insured and cash-paying patients without insurance, CVS said on Thursday.

CVS' move comes amid widespread uproar over drug price gouging. Mylan has been lambasted by consumers and lawmakers for raising EpiPen prices six-fold in less than a decade.

Mylan's branded EpiPen doublet has a list price of $649.99, and the authorized generic costs $339.99, CVS added. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)