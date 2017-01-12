CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-CVS slashes price of Impax's EpiPen rival

(Corrects to say that Impax's authorised generic, not the
branded one, was earlier sold at about $200. The story was
earlier corrected to say that CVS slashed the price of the
treatment, not started selling it)
Jan 12 Drugstore chain CVS Health Corp
has cut the price of a generic version of Impax Laboratories
Inc's emergency allergy injection, a device similar to
Mylan NV's controversial EpiPen.
Mylan, which has been lambasted by consumers and lawmakers
for raising EpiPen prices six-fold in less than a decade, said
last month it would start selling a generic version of EpiPen
for $300 per two-pack, a more than 50 percent discount.
CVS's move comes after health insurer Cigna Corp
revised its coverage list to include the generic version of
Epipen instead of the branded version.
"These formulary changes were anticipated and are why we
anticipate successful generic utilization," Mylan spokeswoman
Julie Knell said in an email.
Impax's branded Adrenaclick has not caught on with patients
and doctors and is not considered by regulators to be an exact
copy of EpiPen.
The authorized Adrenaclick generic, which was earlier sold
at about $200 a two-pack, is now available at all CVS Pharmacy
locations at $109.99 for both insured and cash-paying patients
without insurance, CVS said on Thursday.
The two-pack device, which is assembled by hand by
manufacturers, has a list price of more than $400.
Mylan's branded EpiPen doublet has a list price of $649.99,
and the authorized generic costs $339.99, CVS added.
(Reporting by Natalie Grover and Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru
and Caroline Humer in New York; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty
and Maju Samuel)