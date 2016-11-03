CVS Health to cut about 600 jobs over next two months

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Nov 3 CVS Health Corp said it would cut about 600 jobs, mostly at its corporate offices in Rhode Island, Illinois and Arizona over the next two months, citing an increasingly competitive environment.
The drugstore chain operator, which is expected to report third-quarter results next week, employs more than 240,000 people in the United States.
Employees being affected will be allowed to apply for other positions in the company, the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru)
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
