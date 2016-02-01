CVS to sell overdose-reversal drug without prescription in Ohio

Feb 1 CVS Health Corp said it would make
the opioid overdose reversal medicine, naloxone, available
without a prescription at all its pharmacies across Ohio
beginning in late March.
Ohio is among the U.S. states that have the highest rates of
opioid overdose-related deaths, according to the Centers for
Disease Control and Prevention.
Naloxone has been used to treat opioid overdose for nearly
45 years and is sold in both injectable and nasal spray forms.
