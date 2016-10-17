Omnicare to pay $28 mln to settle charges it got kickbacks from Abbott Labs

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON Oct 17 Omnicare Inc, the largest nursing home pharmacy in the United States, will pay $28.125 million to resolve civil charges that it solicited and received kickbacks from Abbott Laboratories to promote its anti-seizure drug Depakote, the U.S. Justice Department said Monday.
Omnicare was acquired by CVS Health Corp in 2015, about six years after Omnicare put a stop to the conduct at the heart of Monday's settlement, the Justice Department added. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch, Editing by Franklin Paul)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.