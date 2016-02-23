CORRECTED-CVS says 2015 drug spending grew 5 percent, far less than in 2014

(Corrects 8th paragraph to show Jublia increase was utilization
and price, not price alone)
By Caroline Humer
NEW YORK Feb 23 CVS Health Corp said on
Tuesday its pharmacy benefit customers spent about 5 percent
more on prescription drugs in 2015 than in 2014, a year when
drug spending jumped nearly 12 percent.
The No. 2 U.S. drugstore chain attributed the lower increase
to careful management of its coverage plans, saying it
negotiated with pharmaceutical makers for rebates and discounts
and had more selective coverage that excluded pricey drugs.
It also said fewer new high-priced specialty drugs hit the
market in 2015 and that inflation in branded drugs for high
volume disorders like diabetes had one of the biggest impacts on
spending.
Drug spending in 2014 was boosted in part by a pricey new
hepatitis C treatment from Gilead Sciences, CVS said.
In 2015, AbbVie Inc's competing product hit the market
and is estimated to have nearly halved the price of Gilead's
treatment.
CVS competes against Express Scripts Holding Corp
and Optum, a unit of UnitedHealth Group Inc. Express
Scripts also is expected to release a detailed drug spending
report for 2015.
CVS Chief Medical Officer Troyen Brennan said that the 2015
overall drug price trend would have been nearly the same as in
2014 if it had not made changes to its main coverage plan,
called a formulary, or negotiated such steep discounts.
Drug companies have a list price but typically provide
discounts and rebates to large buyers.
One drug Brennan called out as particularly pricey was
Valeant Pharmaceuticals' Jublia, a toenail fungus
treatment whose cost trend for customers rose 950 percent during
the year, reflecting a combination of increased use and price. A
cheaper oral medication that has better clinical results is
preferred, he said.
Valeant has been criticized for raising prices of its
treatments sharply and for using a pharmacy that used aggressive
tactics to push sales of its drugs.
(Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Tom Brown)