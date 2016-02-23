UPDATE 1-CVS says 2015 drug spending grew 5 pct, far less than in 2014

(Adds Valeant comment)

By Caroline Humer

NEW YORK Feb 23 CVS Health Corp said on Tuesday its pharmacy benefit customers spent about 5 percent more on prescription drugs in 2015 than in 2014, when drug spending jumped nearly 12 percent.

The No. 2 U.S. drugstore chain attributed the smaller increase to careful management of its coverage plans, saying it negotiated with pharmaceutical makers for rebates and discounts and had more selective coverage that excluded pricey drugs.

It also said fewer new high-priced specialty drugs hit the market in 2015 and that inflation in branded drugs for common disorders like diabetes had one of the biggest impacts on spending.

Drug spending in 2014 was boosted in part by a pricey new hepatitis C treatment from Gilead Sciences, CVS said. In 2015, AbbVie Inc's competing product hit the market and is estimated to have nearly halved the price of Gilead's treatment.

CVS competes with Express Scripts Holding Corp and Optum, a unit of UnitedHealth Group Inc. Express Scripts also is expected to release a detailed drug spending report for 2015.

CVS Chief Medical Officer Troyen Brennan said the 2015 increase in overall drug spending would have been nearly the same as in 2014 if it had not made changes to its main coverage plan, called a formulary, or negotiated such steep discounts.

Drug companies have a list price but typically provide discounts and rebates to large buyers.

One drug Brennan called out as particularly pricey was Valeant Pharmaceuticals' Jublia, a toenail fungus treatment. CVS said increased use and higher prices resulted in a 950 percent increase in spending by employers on the treatment. A cheaper oral medication that has better clinical results would be preferred, he said.

The price for a 4 milliliter container of Jublia rose by 19.8 percent from $449 to $537.86 in 2015, Valeant spokeswoman Laurie Little said.

"Jublia effectively treats onychomycosis topically without the safety concerns associated with some oral treatments, such as liver toxicity or drug interactions, and without the need for liver function testing," Little said in an emailed statement.

Valeant has been criticized for raising prices of its treatments sharply and for using a pharmacy that used aggressive tactics to push sales of its drugs. (Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Tom Brown and Richard Chang)