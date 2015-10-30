CVS Health quarterly revenue increases 10 pct

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
Oct 30 CVS Health Corp, the second-largest U.S. drugstore chain, reported a 10.3 percent rise in quarterly net revenue, helped by strong demand for its pharmacy benefit management services.
Net income attributable to the company rose to $1.25 billion, or $1.11 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $948 million, or 81 cents per share, a year earlier.
Net revenue rose to $38.64 billion from $35.02 billion. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.