Drugstore operator CVS's quarterly revenue jumps 19 pct

May 3 CVS Health Corp, the No. 2 U.S. drugstore chain by store count, reported a 19 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by strong demand for its pharmacy benefit management services.

Net revenue rose to $43.22 billion in the first quarter ended March 31 from $36.33 billion a year earlier.

The company's net income fell to $1.15 billion, or $1.04 per share, from $1.22 billion, or $1.07 per share, due to higher interest expenses and acquisition costs. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)