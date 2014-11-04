CVS Health Corp Q3 quarterly profit falls on pre-tax loss

BRIEF-TowneBank to buy Paragon Commercial Corp and Paragon Commercial Bank
* Towne Bank expands north Carolina presence through the acquisition of Paragon Commercial Corporation and Paragon Commercial Bank
CHICAGO Nov 4 CVS Health Corp on Tuesday posted a lower-than-expected quarterly profit hurt by a pre-tax loss on early retirement of debt.
CVS, which operates the No. 2 U.S. drugstore chain and a major pharmacy benefits management business, earned $948 million, or 81 cents per share, in its third quarter, down from $1.25 billion, or $1.02 per share, a year earlier.
Excluding the pre-tax loss and other items, net income rose 5 percent.
Revenue in the quarter ended Sept. 30 rose 9.7 percent to $35 billion. (Reporting by Nandita Bose Editing by W Simon)
* UPS generates 6.2% revenue growth and increases Q1 eps to $1.32
* Caci awarded $48 million prime contract to support U.S. Army chief information officer/G-6 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: