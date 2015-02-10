CVS Health revenue rises nearly 13 pct

Feb 10 CVS Health Corp, the No. 2 U.S. drugstore operator, reported a near 13 percent rise in quarterly net revenue, helped by an increase in pharmacy same-store sales.
CVS said net revenue rose to $37.06 billion in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from $32.83 billion a year earlier.
Pharmacy same-store sales rose 5.5 percent, CVS said.
The company, which also operates a major pharmacy benefits management business, said net income rose to $1.32 billion, or $1.14 per share, from $1.27 billion, or $1.05 per share. (Reporting by Shailaja Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
更多 公司新闻(英文)
GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar slips, shares wobbly after Trump's protectionist address
TOKYO, Jan 23 The dollar slid broadly on Monday after U.S. President Donald Trump struck a protectionist tone in his inauguration speech, undermining optimism over the U.S. economy spurred by his promises of tax cuts and other stimulus.
RPT-INSIGHT-Crumbling lira pressures Turkish retailers as economy slows
ISTANBUL, Jan 22 Turkish businessman Tekin Acar had contracts to open branches of his leading cosmetics chain in ten new shopping malls this year. A few days ago he cancelled nine of them after sharp falls in the lira meant he would struggle to afford the rents.