CVS Health in $48 million settlement of lawsuit over stock plunge

Sept 16 CVS Health Corp reached a $48
million settlement of a lawsuit accusing the U.S. drugstore
operator of fraudulently concealing a big loss of revenue in its
pharmacy benefits manager business, culminating in a plunge in
its stock price.
The all-cash settlement with investors led by three
Massachusetts public pension funds was disclosed in a Monday
filing with the federal court in Providence, Rhode Island.
CVS' share price tumbled 20.1 percent on Nov. 5, 2009, after
the company, then known as CVS Caremark, revealed the loss of
contracts representing about $4.5 billion of annual revenue.
Shareholders said this disclosure blindsided them, after CVS
officials had repeatedly assured them that the company was doing
an excellent job integrating the former Caremark Rx Inc and
retaining clients.
CVS bought Caremark in March 2007. The Woonsocket, Rhode
Island-based company changed its name to CVS Health last
September.
The settlement requires court approval and awaits
class-action certification for shareholders from Oct. 30, 2008,
to Nov. 4, 2009. CVS denied wrongdoing.
CVS spokeswoman Carolyn Castel was not immediately available
on Wednesday to comment.
In April 2014, CVS agreed to pay $20 million to settle U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission civil charges related to the
PBM business, and its accounting for an unrelated acquisition.
The $48 million is just 1 percent of CVS' annual profit, but
the plaintiffs' lawyers in court papers called the accord "a
very good recovery," given the risks of continued litigation.
They estimated the sum at 5.33 percent of the potential $900
million of "recoverable damages" in the litigation.
The lead plaintiffs are the City of Brockton Retirement
System, Norfolk County Retirement System and Plymouth County
Retirement System.
Their lawyers, led by Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd and
Labaton Sucharow, plan to seek legal fees of up to 30 percent of
the settlement amount, court papers show.
The case, which has a different named plaintiff and
defendant, is Medoff v. CVS Caremark Corp et al, U.S. District
Court, District of Rhode Island, No. 09-00554.
