CVS to pay $225,000 for misleading package sizes in California -local TV

Oct 3 Drug retailer CVS Health Corp will
pay $225,000 to settle allegations in California that it misled
consumers about package sizes using false bottoms and sides on
some of its store-branded products, a Fresno-based unit of ABC
News, reported on Friday.
CVS will pay the settlement to Fresno, Yolo, Sacramento, and
Shasta counties after investigators found the company mislabeled
11 products under its own brand, the television station KFSN-TV
reported, citing court documents. (abc30.tv/1xMBt3X)
Reuters was not immediately able to confirm the report.
CVS said it had reached agreements with California district
attorneys to resolve the allegations and would redesign the
packaging of its brands, the news channel reported on its
website.
The retailer has two years to comply with California state
labeling laws and can continue to make the products until
January, the news channel said.
CVS was not immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)