CVS required workers to racially profile shoppers, lawsuit claims

| June 3
June 3 Managers at CVS Pharmacy Inc
stores in New York City required loss prevention staff to
racially profile shoppers and subjected minority employees to
racist slurs, a lawsuit against the Rhode Island-based company
claimed.
The proposed class action lawsuit was filed on Wednesday in
federal court in Manhattan by four black and Hispanic former CVS
"store detectives" who claimed their bosses and some store
managers ordered them to track minority customers.
"(Supervisors) would give these directions even when there
was no indication the black shopper was going to steal anything,
and would never give such directions with regard to white
shoppers," the lawsuit said.
The lawsuit, which also named several managers as
defendants, claimed black and Hispanic employees were subjected
to racial slurs and that the four plaintiffs were fired for
complaining about discrimination. It claimed violations of the
New York Human Rights Law and a comparable city law prohibiting
racial discrimination by employers.
Carolyn Castel, a spokeswoman for CVS Health Corp said the
company was "shocked" by the lawsuit and would fight the claims.
"We serve all communities and we do not tolerate any policy
or practice that discriminates against any group," she said.
The lawsuit comes about a year after Macy's Inc and
Barneys agreed to pay $650,000 and $525,000,
respectively, to settle complaints that they harassed black
customers.
The lawsuit said the plaintiffs would soon file complaints
with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, which
would allow them to add claims in the case.
The case is Simpson v. CVS Pharmacy Inc, U.S. District Court
for the Southern District of New York, No. 15-cv-4261.
(Reporting by Daniel Wiessner in Albany, N.Y.; Editing by
Alexia Garamfalvi)