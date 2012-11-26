New Issue - CVS sells $1.25 bln in notes

Nov 26 CVS Caremark Corp on Monday sold $1.25 billion of senior unsecured notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Barclays Capital and Wells Fargo were the joint active bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: CVS AMT $1.25 BLN COUPON 2.75 PCT MATURITY 12/01/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.861 FIRST PAY 06/01/2013 MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD 2.766 PCT SETTLEMENT 11/29/2012 S&P BBB-PLUS SPREAD 110 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 20 BPS