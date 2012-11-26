New Issue - CVS sells $1.25 bln in notes

BRIEF-Suncor Energy announces redemption of notes
* Suncor Energy Inc - redeeming its outstanding US$1.25 billion 6.10% senior unsecured notes due 2018
Nov 26 CVS Caremark Corp on Monday sold $1.25 billion of senior unsecured notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Barclays Capital and Wells Fargo were the joint active bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: CVS AMT $1.25 BLN COUPON 2.75 PCT MATURITY 12/01/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.861 FIRST PAY 06/01/2013 MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD 2.766 PCT SETTLEMENT 11/29/2012 S&P BBB-PLUS SPREAD 110 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 20 BPS
Feb 27 Northrop Grumman Corp, the third largest U.S. weapons maker, promoted Janis Pamiljans as corporate vice president and president of its Aerospace Systems unit, effective April 1.
* Titan Pharmaceuticals receives FDA communication on ropinirole implant investigational new drug application