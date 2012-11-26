版本:
New Issue - CVS sells $1.25 bln in notes

Nov 26 CVS Caremark Corp on Monday sold
$1.25 billion of senior unsecured notes, said IFR, a Thomson
Reuters service. 
    Barclays Capital and Wells Fargo were the joint active
bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: CVS

AMT $1.25 BLN   COUPON 2.75 PCT    MATURITY    12/01/2022   
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.861   FIRST PAY   06/01/2013 
MOODY'S Baa2    YIELD 2.766 PCT    SETTLEMENT  11/29/2012   
S&P BBB-PLUS    SPREAD 110 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A        MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 20 BPS

