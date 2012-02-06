UPDATE 1-US DEA raids 2 CVS pharmacies in drug abuse probe

* DEA action part of prescription drug abuse crackdown
* Follows action against Cardinal Health
* Two pharmacies are in Florida
By Barbara Liston and Toni Clarke
ORLANDO, Fla., Feb 6 The U.S. Drug
Enforcement Administration said on Monday it raided two CVS
pharmacies over the weekend as part of an effort to curb the
abuse of prescription painkillers and other potentially
addictive substances.
The action, which occurred on Saturday, came one day after
the agency suspended the license of drug distributor Cardinal
Health Inc, prohibiting it from shipping such products
from its facility in Lakeland, Florida. Cardinal immediately
obtained a restraining order allowing it to continue shipments
pending a hearing on Feb. 13.
Florida's drug enforcers have been cracking down on
pharmacies for several years, but this is the first time they
have targeted a major chain.
Mark Trouville, special agent in charge of DEA's Miami
bureau, said at a press conference that last year the two
pharmacies, located 5.5 miles apart in Sanford, about 30 miles
south of Orlando, ordered 3 million doses of the painkiller
oxycodone. That compares to an national average of 69,000.
Trouville said the pharmacies either knew, or should have
known, that a large number of the prescriptions it filled were
not issued for a legitimate medical purpose. Red flags the
pharmacies should have recognized included misspelled drug
names, irregular dosing instructions and phony telephone numbers
on prescriptions, he said.
In some instances, four or five people dropped off identical
prescriptions from the same doctor at the same time, paid for by
one person.
CVS Caremark Corp said that it was "disappointed" in
the DEA's action.
"CVS/pharmacy is unwavering in its compliance with and
support of the measures taken by federal and state law
enforcement officials to prevent drug abuse and keep controlled
substances out of the wrong hands," it said in an emailed
statement.
The company said that that last fall, with the knowledge of
the DEA, it had informed a small number of Florida physicians
that it would no longer fill the prescriptions they write for
controlled narcotics.
As a result, distributions of oxycodone to the two Florida
stores that were raided have decreased by about 80 percent in
the last three months from the prior three months.
Florida is at the epicenter of the national crisis of
illegal prescription drug use. Seven people in the state die
each day as a result of prescription drug abuse, more than from
heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine combined, Trouville said.
Two other pharmacies were also served last week with
suspension orders, but Trouville said they gave up their
registrations rather than fight the matter in court. Under DEA
rules, those pharmacies are not publicly identified.
CVS said it is cooperating with the DEA. In the meantime,
"we remain committed to ensuring that all our customers,
including customers of the two pharmacies, get the medications
they need, including controlled substances."
Controlled substances are those, such as stimulants,
painkillers and tranquilizers, that have the potential for
addiction and abuse. Every entity that handles a controlled
substance, from the manufacturer to the distributor to the
pharmacy to the physician, must register with the agency.
Cardinal said on Friday that the DEA had suspended its
license based on suspiciously high volume at the four
pharmacies. But the company told a judge that it had already
stopped shipping to two of the pharmacies several months ago,
and stopped shipping to the CVS stores after its license was
temporarily suspended on Friday morning.
Cardinal has protested the DEA's action, saying the agency
fails to share information that could help industry and
government alike prevent diversion of the products for illegal
use.
Trouville declined to address Cardinal's concerns, saying,
"That will be sorted out in court."