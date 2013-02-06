版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 2月 6日

BRIEF-CVS Caremark up 1.5 pct in premarket after results

NEW YORK Feb 6 CVS Caremark Corp : * Shares up 1.5 percent in premarket trading after results

