BRIEF-CVS Caremark CFO says expects CMS ban on Medicare part d to be lifted in Q1 2014

BRIEF-FirstNet selects AT&T to build emergency broadband network
* Selected by FirstNet to build and manage America's first nationwide public safety broadband network dedicated to first responders
Dec 18 CVS Caremark Corp : * CFO says expects cms ban on medicare part d to be lifted in Q1 2014 * CFO sees private and public exchanges to be "a net positive" in 2014
* Selected by FirstNet to build and manage America's first nationwide public safety broadband network dedicated to first responders
March 30 A Republican member of the Senate Banking Committee said on Thursday that he was "frustrated" that the Trump administration had not yet dropped the government's case against Metlife Inc, an insurer challenging its "too big to fail" designation.
SAO PAULO, March 30 Brazil's BM&FBovespa SA, which last week won regulatory approval to take over a rival, will change its name once the combination of both exchange and clearinghouse companies is approved by shareholders, executives said on Thursday.