BRIEF-CVS to pay $20 mln to settle SEC case over disclosures, accounting

* Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc announces special cash dividend of $0.06 per/share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 8 CVS Caremark Corp : * SEC files civil lawsuit against CVS Caremark Corp over alleged
misleading disclosures in 2009-2010, inappropriate accounting in 2009 --
court filing * SEC says accuses CVS of materially incompete and misleading disclosures
regarding expected results in its pharmacy benefits manager business for 2010 * SEC says accuses CVS of inappropriate accounting treatment for acquisition of
chain of drugstores, causing retail operating results to be materially
overstated in Q3 2009 * SEC says CVS agrees to pay $20 million to settle charges * SEC says CVS neither admitted nor denied the allegations * SEC says former CVS retail controller laird daniels, who it accused of
improper accounting adjustments, to pay $75,000 penalty in related
settlement, also without admitting wrongdoing
* Singulex announces $50 million senior secured debt facility with perceptive advisors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Oncobiologics - will use proceeds from sale of additional notes, warrants for working capital purposes, to support ongoing development work