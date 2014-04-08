版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 4月 9日 星期三 01:12 BJT

BRIEF-CVS to pay $20 mln to settle SEC case over disclosures, accounting

April 8 CVS Caremark Corp : * SEC files civil lawsuit against CVS Caremark Corp over alleged

misleading disclosures in 2009-2010, inappropriate accounting in 2009 --

court filing * SEC says accuses CVS of materially incompete and misleading disclosures

regarding expected results in its pharmacy benefits manager business for 2010 * SEC says accuses CVS of inappropriate accounting treatment for acquisition of

chain of drugstores, causing retail operating results to be materially

overstated in Q3 2009 * SEC says CVS agrees to pay $20 million to settle charges * SEC says CVS neither admitted nor denied the allegations * SEC says former CVS retail controller laird daniels, who it accused of

improper accounting adjustments, to pay $75,000 penalty in related

settlement, also without admitting wrongdoing
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐