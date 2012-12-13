版本:
BRIEF-CVS Caremark up 4.7 percent in premarket after 2013 outlook

NEW YORK Dec 13 CVS Caremark Corp : * Up 4.7 percent to $49.78 in premarket after 2013 outlook

