CVS to become first major U.S. drugstore to drop cigarettes

Feb 5 CVS Caremark Corp said on
Wednesday that it would stop selling tobacco products at its
7,600 stores by October, becoming the first U.S. drugstore chain
to take cigarettes off the shelf.
Public health experts called the decision by the No. 2 U.S.
drugstore chain a precedent-setting step that could pressure
other stores to follow suit.
CVS, whose Caremark unit is a major pharmacy benefits manager
for corporations and the government Medicare program, believes
the decision will strengthen its position as a healthcare
provider.
"I think it will put pressure on other retailers who want to
be in healthcare," said CVS Caremark Chief Medical Officer Dr.
Troyen Brennan.
Although some U.S. cities, including Boston and San
Francisco, already ban the sale of tobacco products in
pharmacies, advocates hope CVS' voluntary decision will have a
ripple effect among other pharmacy chains.
Some retailers stopped selling cigarettes years ago: Target
Corp decided to drop them in 1996, while East Coast
supermarket chain Wegmans Food Markets did so in 2008.
Matthew Myers, president of the Campaign for Tobacco-Free
Kids, which advocates for tobacco control, said that CVS's
announcement could drive momentum for declining tobacco use.
Dr. Risa Lavizzo-Mourey, chief executive officer of the
Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, which focuses on public health,
called CVS' decision "a bold, precedent-setting move because it
acknowledges that pharmacies have become healthcare settings."
While headline grabbing, CVS said the move will not make a
big dent in its profits.
CVS said it will lose about $2 billion in annual sales and
between 6 and 9 cents of profit per share this year. Analysts
expect the company to report 2014 revenue of $132.9 billion and
a profit of $4.47 per share, according to Thomson Reuters.
U.S. cigarette sales have fallen 31.3 percent between 2003
and 2013, according to Euromonitor International.
The falling smoking rates, along with new competition in the
last two years from the low-cost Family Dollar Stores Inc
and Dollar General Corp chains, suggest shrinking
prospects for tobacco product sales at CVS. Dollar stores have
far more locations and offer goods at lower prices.
Although adult smoking rates have fallen from 43 percent of
Americans in 1965 to the current 18 percent, smoking remains the
leading cause of preventable death in the United States, killing
more than 480,000 people each year.
Last month, the American Lung Association and other advocacy
organizations called on political leaders to commit to cutting
smoking rates to less than 10 percent of the population in a
decade and to protect all Americans from secondhand smoke within
five years.
FOCUS ON HEALTHCARE
The CVS decision comes on the heels of several recent deals
bolstering CVS Caremark's position in the healthcare market.
CVS in December said it expected its pharmacy benefit
manager revenues to rise between 7.25 percent and 8.5 percent in
2014, easily outpacing growth of 2 percent to 3.25 percent in
its retail business.
In December, CVS and pharmaceutical distributor Cardinal
Health Inc announced a 10-year agreement to form the
largest generic drug sourcing operation in the United States. A
month earlier it said it was buying Coram LLC, Apria Healthcare
Group Inc's specialty infusion services business unit.
CVS executives said the company will replace some of lost
cigarette sales through smoking cessation programs at its
pharmacies and will offer more programs to Caremark members. CVS
said the programs will be also be a key selling point as it
tries to land more corporate contracts this year.