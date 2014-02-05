UPDATE 3-CVS becomes first big U.S. drugstore chain to drop tobacco

By Phil Wahba and Julie Steenhuysen
Feb 5 CVS Caremark Corp will stop
selling tobacco products at its 7,600 stores by Oct. 1, the
company said on Wednesday, making it the first national
drugstore chain in the United States to take cigarettes off the
shelves.
Public health experts hailed the precedent-setting decision
by the No. 2 U.S. drugstore as a step that could pressure other
retailers to follow suit. With pharmacies taking on a larger
role in the U.S. healthcare system with walk-in clinics and
services such as managing health plans, many experts say they
should no longer offer unhealthy products like tobacco.
President Barack Obama, a former smoker, praised CVS, saying
in a statement the move will help wider efforts to "reduce
tobacco-related deaths, cancer, and heart disease, as well as
bring down healthcare costs."
CVS expects the decision to hurt profits initially, along
with a $2 billion hit to annual sales. But the company, whose
Caremark unit is a pharmacy benefits manager for corporations
and the U.S. government's Medicare program, believes the move
will boost its appeal as a healthcare provider.
CVS hopes to replace some sales through signing up customers
to smoking cessation programs, which will be a selling point
with potential corporate contracts.
Analysts said CVS could eventually recoup lost sales through
increased use of its healthcare services. But investors focused
on the short-term pain. CVS shares fell 1 percent. Larger rival
Walgreen Co, which will keep selling cigarettes, rose
3.9 percent, while No. 3 Rite Aid Corp which also will
still offer cigarettes rose 2 percent.
Shares of cigarette makers Lorillard Inc, Altria
Group and Reynolds American all slipped.
Pharmacists have long been a source of community health
information, and drugstore chains have embraced that tradition
by adding walk-in clinics. CVS is the largest U.S. pharmacy
healthcare provider, with more than 800 MinuteClinic locations.
"I think CVS recognized that it was just paradoxical to be
both a seller of deadly products and a healthcare provider,"
U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Thomas
Frieden told Reuters.
CVS Caremark Chief Medical Officer Dr. Troyen Brennan said
in a piece in the Journal of the American Medical Association
that increased health coverage under the U.S. Affordable Care
Act "comes with a price" of promoting public health.
Experts noted that healthcare organizations and advocacy
groups such as Americans for Nonsmokers' Rights have been urging
pharmacies for years to get out of the tobacco business.
Cornell University communication professor Jeff Niederdeppe
cited "an evolving social climate that has become less and less
supportive of the marketing, sale, and use of tobacco products
in the U.S."
Some U.S. cities, including Boston and San Francisco,
already ban the sale of tobacco products in pharmacies, and
nonsmoking advocates hope other chains will follow CVS.
"This is a trend we're going to see many, many retailers and
food companies jump on," said Alexandra von Plato, president and
global chief creative officer of Publicis Healthcare
Communications Group.
Only 18 percent of U.S. adults smoke, down sharply from 43
percent in 1965. But the habit still kills 480,000 Americans
each year, remaining the leading cause of preventable death in
the United States.
SHORT-TERM HIT
CVS said the decision to drop tobacco sales will cost the
company 6 cents to 9 cents in profit per share this year.
Analysts expect 2014 revenue of $132.9 billion and earnings of
$4.47 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Overall U.S. cigarette sales fell 31.3 percent from 2003 to
2013, according to Euromonitor International. And CVS faced more
competition in selling to that shrinking market, as discount
retailers Family Dollar Stores Inc and Dollar General
Corp chains charge much less and have far more locations.
"We believe the move will be viewed as a positive long-term
decision by CVS, despite the near-term profit drag, as it paves
the way for increased credibility with both healthcare consumers
and payers," ISI Group analyst Ross Muken wrote in a note to
investors.
CVS has been bolstering its position in the healthcare
market in recent months and in December, it said it expected
pharmacy benefit manager revenue to rise between 7.25 percent
and 8.5 percent in 2014, more than double the rate of retail
business growth.
Tobacco companies shrugged off the announcement even as
shares dipped on concerns about potential disruption to sales.
"It's up to retailers to decide if they're going to sell
tobacco products," said Brian May, spokesman for Altria Group
, maker of Marlboro and other popular brands.
RBC Capital Markets analyst Nik Modi said he expected little
impact on tobacco companies. He noted that they rely on
convenience stores for more than 75 percent of sales.
But Dr. Richard Wender of the American Cancer Society said
CVS's move would have an effect.
"Every time we make it more difficult to purchase a pack of
cigarettes, someone quits."