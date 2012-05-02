CVS Caremark sales jump, raises outlook

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 20
Feb 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 2 CVS Caremark Corp posted a sharp rise in sales as the drugstore operator and pharmacy benefits manager continued to win over former patrons of Walgreen Co stores.
CVS had net income of $776 million or 59 cents a share in the first quarter, compared with a profit of $713 million or 52 cents a share a year earlier.
Sales rose 19.9 percent to $30.8 billion.
The company raised its full-year adjusted earnings per share forecast by 5 cents at both ends of the range to an estimated $3.23 to $3.33.
NEW YORK, Feb 19 U.S. food company Kraft Heinz Co withdrew its proposal for a $143-billion merger with larger rival Unilever Plc, the companies said on Sunday, raising questions about whether Kraft will turn its focus to another target.
LONDON, Feb 17 John Fallon needs to show he has a plan to navigate Pearson through the sinking sands of its main markets when the world's biggest education company reports full-year results.