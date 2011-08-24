UPDATE 1-CVS OKs billions in share buybacks; shares rise

NEW YORK Aug 24 CVS Caremark Corp (CVS.N) said on Wednesday its board signed off on a new buyback program of $4 billion in shares, and the drugstore chain plans to use $1 billion of that authorization by year end, sending shares up.

The company, which also operates the Caremark pharmacy benefits benefits business, also said it plans to complete its $2 billion share repurchase program authorized in June 2010.

Based on Tuesday's closing price of $33.39 and 1.36 billion shares outstanding, CVS had a market value of $45.2 billion.

CVS, which said its business generates abundant cash, allowing for the buybacks, joins a number of major U.S. companies buying back shares this year. U.S. corporations have already spent more on share buybacks in 2011 than they did in all of 2010. [ID:nN1E77B0VN]

Shares were up 2 percent in premarket trading to $34.07.

(Reporting by Phil Wahba, editing by Dave Zimmerman)