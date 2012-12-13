CVS sees 2013 earnings rise, plans 38 percent dividend increase

Dec 13 CVS Caremark Corp said on Thursday that its board approved a 38 percent increase in the quarterly dividend, bringing it up to 22.5 cents per share, and laid out its expectations for higher earnings next year.

The drugstore operator and pharmacy benefits manager said that it expects earnings to rise to a range of $3.84 per share to $3.98 per share on an adjusted basis in 2013. Analysts, on average, were expecting the company to earn $3.82 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.