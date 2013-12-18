版本:
CVS expects 2014 earnings to rise, lifts dividend

Dec 18 CVS Caremark Corp said on Wednesday that it expected adjusted earnings to rise to a range of $4.36 to $4.50 per share in 2014.

The drugstore operator and pharmacy benefits manager said its board had approved a 22 percent increase in the quarterly dividend, bringing it up to 27.5 cents per share. The board also approved a new $6 billion share buyback program.

