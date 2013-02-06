CVS Caremark profit up on gains in both divisions

BRIEF-Ford Motor says CEO Mark Fields' total compensation for 2016 $22.1 mln
* CEO Mark Fields' total compensation for 2016 $22.1 million versus $18.6 million in 2015 - SEC Filing
Feb 6 CVS Caremark Corp posted higher quarterly profit on Wednesday, helped by growth at both its pharmacy services business and its CVS drugstore chain.
CVS earned $1.13 billion, or 90 cents per share, up from $1.06 billion, or 81 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 10.9 percent to $31.39 billion.
* CEO Mark Fields' total compensation for 2016 $22.1 million versus $18.6 million in 2015 - SEC Filing
* T.J. Rodgers comments on new revenue and profitability guidance offered by Cypress Semiconductor's management at recent Cypress annual analyst day Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Jaguar Animal Health and Napo Pharmaceuticals enter definitive merger agreement