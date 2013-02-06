版本:
CVS Caremark profit up on gains in both divisions

Feb 6 CVS Caremark Corp posted higher quarterly profit on Wednesday, helped by growth at both its pharmacy services business and its CVS drugstore chain.

CVS earned $1.13 billion, or 90 cents per share, up from $1.06 billion, or 81 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 10.9 percent to $31.39 billion.

