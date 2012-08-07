版本:
CVS Caremark profit up; full-year view raised

Aug 7 CVS Caremark Corp posted a higher quarterly profit and raised its forecast for the year on Tuesday as it continued to see a lift in sales due in part to an impasse between its main drugstore rival, Walgreen Co, and its pharmacy benefits manager competitor, Express Scripts Holding Co .

Second-quarter profit rose to $966 million, or 75 cents per share, from $816 million, or 60 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 16.3 percent to $30.71 billion.

