CVS Caremark profit up; full-year view raised

BRIEF-51job Inc Q4 earnings per share RMB 3.45
* 51job Inc reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 financial results
Aug 7 CVS Caremark Corp posted a higher quarterly profit and raised its forecast for the year on Tuesday as it continued to see a lift in sales due in part to an impasse between its main drugstore rival, Walgreen Co, and its pharmacy benefits manager competitor, Express Scripts Holding Co .
Second-quarter profit rose to $966 million, or 75 cents per share, from $816 million, or 60 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 16.3 percent to $30.71 billion.
* 51job Inc reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 financial results
* Qtrly revenues $6.53 billion versus $5.83 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* LaSalle Hotel Properties reports fourth quarter 2016 results