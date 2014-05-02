CVS Caremark quarterly profit rises

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 17
April 17 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 2 CVS Caremark Corp on Friday posted a higher quarterly profit as its pharmacy benefits business won new clients and the company benefited from the introduction of new generic drugs.
CVS, which operates the No. 2 U.S. drugstore chain and a major pharmacy benefits management business, earned $1.13 billion, or 95 cents per share, in its first quarter, up from $954 million, or 77 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue in the quarter ended March 31 rose 6.3 percent to $32.69 billion. Sales of general merchandise at stores open at least a year fell 3.8 percent as weather impeded shoppers. (Reporting by Phil Wahba in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
April 17 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 16 Shares of underwear maker HanesBrands Inc are poised to produce a total return of around 25 percent over the next two years after a disappointing quarter that has prompted a sell-off, Barron's said on Sunday.
April 16 Cleveland police were searching for a suspect they said broadcast video of himself on Facebook killing a person on Sunday and claiming that he had murdered others.