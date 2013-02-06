版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 2月 6日 星期三 21:34 BJT

BRIEF-CVS Caremark says bought Brazil's drogaria onofre drugstore chain last week

CHICAGO Feb 6 CVS Caremark Corp : * Says bought Brazil's drogaria onofre drugstore chain last week * CEO says onofre acquisition should not be financially material to CVS in 2013

