公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 2月 6日 星期三 22:51 BJT

BRIEF-CVS Caremark says U.S. postal service decision to end Saturday delivery should have minimal impact

CHICAGO Feb 6 CVS Caremark Corp : * Says U.S. postal service decision to end Saturday delivery should have

minimal impact

