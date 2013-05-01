版本:
BRIEF-CVS still "very confident" can keep 60 pct of scripts from Walgreen-Express Scripts spat

May 1 CVS Caremark Corp : * Still "very confident" can keep at least 60 percent of scripts in 2013 gained

from Walgreen Co Express Scripts Holding Co impasse -slide * Q1 front store traffic down slightly while the average front store ticket

increased notably-slide * Q1 revenue up 50 percent at minute clinic-slide * Continues to expect to return about $5BLN to shareholders again in 2013-slide
