公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 1日 星期三

BRIEF-CVS Caremark CEO says competiton for PBM contracts currently "competitive, yet rational"

May 1 CVS Caremark Corp : * CEO says competiton for pbm contracts currently "competitive, yet rational" * CFO sees FY net revenue growth 1.75-3 percent * CFO sees FY net revenue growth 1.75-2.75 percent in pbm unit * CFO sees FY net revenue growth 2.25 percent-3.5 percent in retail pharmacy

segment * Says on retail side, contiues to see "cautious" consumer * CFO says overall dollars in market this selling season "up a little bit"
