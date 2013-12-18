BRIEF-CVS sees 2014 revenue growth 4-5.25 pct- presentation slides

Dec 18 CVS Caremark Corp : * Sees 2014 revenue growth 4-5.25 percent- presentation slides * Presentation slides sees 2014 free cash flow $5.1 billion-$5.4 billion * Rpt-cvs sees 2014 free cash flow $5.1 bln-$5.4 bln- presentation slides * Sees 2014 retail revenue up 2-3.25 percent, with same-store sales up 0.75-2

percent * Sees 2014 pbm revenue rising 7.25-8.5 percent * Sees modest positive impact from launch of affordable care act and health

care reform in 2014 * Says "break-open" generics not as robust in 2014 * Says opportunity lost in 2014 from medicare part d sanction, no participation

in annual open enrollment for 2014 * Sees net revenu rising 9-13 percent between 2013-2018 * Sees adjusted EPS rising 6-8 pct/yr between 2013-2018