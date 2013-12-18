BRIEF-CVS sees 2014 revenue growth 4-5.25 pct- presentation slides

BRIEF-FirstNet selects AT&T to build emergency broadband network
* Selected by FirstNet to build and manage America's first nationwide public safety broadband network dedicated to first responders
Dec 18 CVS Caremark Corp : * Sees 2014 revenue growth 4-5.25 percent- presentation slides * Presentation slides sees 2014 free cash flow $5.1 billion-$5.4 billion * Rpt-cvs sees 2014 free cash flow $5.1 bln-$5.4 bln- presentation slides * Sees 2014 retail revenue up 2-3.25 percent, with same-store sales up 0.75-2
percent * Sees 2014 pbm revenue rising 7.25-8.5 percent * Sees modest positive impact from launch of affordable care act and health
care reform in 2014 * Says "break-open" generics not as robust in 2014 * Says opportunity lost in 2014 from medicare part d sanction, no participation
in annual open enrollment for 2014 * Sees net revenu rising 9-13 percent between 2013-2018 * Sees adjusted EPS rising 6-8 pct/yr between 2013-2018
* Selected by FirstNet to build and manage America's first nationwide public safety broadband network dedicated to first responders
March 30 A Republican member of the Senate Banking Committee said on Thursday that he was "frustrated" that the Trump administration had not yet dropped the government's case against Metlife Inc, an insurer challenging its "too big to fail" designation.
SAO PAULO, March 30 Brazil's BM&FBovespa SA, which last week won regulatory approval to take over a rival, will change its name once the combination of both exchange and clearinghouse companies is approved by shareholders, executives said on Thursday.