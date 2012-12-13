版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 14日 星期五 00:18 BJT

BRIEF-CVS exec sees 60 percent of store prescriptions delivered electronically by year end, up from 5 percent in 2007

CHICAGO Dec 13 CVS Caremark Corp : * Exec sees 60 percent of store prescriptions delivered electronically by year

end, up from 5 percent in 2007 * Exec says reduced time it takes to fill prescriptions in stores by about 6

percent

