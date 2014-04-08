CVS to pay $20 mln to settle SEC charges

April 8 CVS Caremark Corp agreed to pay $20 million to settle U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission charges that it misled investors about significant financial setbacks and used improper accounting to artificially boost its results.

The Woonsocket, Rhode Island-based company did not admit or deny wrongdoing in agreeing to settle.

CVS operates the second-largest U.S. drugstore chain. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York)