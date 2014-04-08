CVS to pay $20 mln to settle SEC charges

BRIEF-Ocean Bio-Chem announces special cash dividend of $0.06 per/share
* Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc announces special cash dividend of $0.06 per/share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 8 CVS Caremark Corp agreed to pay $20 million to settle U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission charges that it misled investors about significant financial setbacks and used improper accounting to artificially boost its results.
The Woonsocket, Rhode Island-based company did not admit or deny wrongdoing in agreeing to settle.
CVS operates the second-largest U.S. drugstore chain. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York)
* Singulex announces $50 million senior secured debt facility with perceptive advisors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Oncobiologics - will use proceeds from sale of additional notes, warrants for working capital purposes, to support ongoing development work