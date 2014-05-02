版本:
CVS Caremark sees PBM revenue growth of 8.75-10 pct

NEW YORK May 2 CVS Caremark Corp said on Friday it expects revenue in its Caremark pharmacy benefits management (PBM) unit to rise between 8.75 percent and 10 percent this year.

In presentation slides released ahead of a conference call, the company said its new PBM contracts secured this year have risen to $3 billion.

(Reporting by Phil Wahba in New York, Editing by Franklin Paul)
